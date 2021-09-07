Springbok wing Kolbe an injury doubt for Wallabies showdown

“All the injured players are back on the training field. We had a very hard week last week,” said Davids.

With the rest of the travelling group fit, the Boks are in a position to press No 8 Duane Vermeulen, prop Trevor Nyakane and scrumhalf Faf de Klerk back into action.

They will need all their best hands on deck to snap their winless streak on Australian soil. The Boks have failed in their last five attempts, with a draw in Perth in 2017 the closest they've come to victory.

They need no reminding of their recent record.

“Historically we don't have a good record in Australia,” acknowledged Davids.

“We are quite focused to carry on where we left off. We have a lot of areas of our game we still want to improve.

“Australia are a quality side. They are very well coached and are competitive. I won't look too much at their results in the last few games. Five out of last seven games were against the All Blacks and two were at Eden Park.”

Davids made the point that when young players are regularly exposed to the furnace the All Blacks bring to the game, they will be battle-hardened before long.

“They can only get better. Players will learn lessons and the team will grow.”

Davids noted the Wallabies created many scoring opportunities against the All Blacks last Sunday, but their execution and decision making let them down.

He believes Dave Rennie's team will show the same enterprise and intent with ball in hand this weekend.