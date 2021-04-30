Bulls coach Jake White has expressed disappointment that South African teams will not be pitting their wits against their counterparts from the northern hemisphere in the Rainbow Cup.

PRO14 Rugby and SA Rugby have settled for dual Rainbow Cup tournaments with no cross-hemisphere fixtures as the Bulls‚ the Stormers‚ the Lions and the Sharks are not allowed to enter the UK and Ireland.

“I am disappointed because I think everyone‚ including the supporters‚ would have liked to see another competition with different opposition‚” said White as the Bulls prepared for the Rainbow Cup SA opener against the Lions at Loftus on Saturday.

“It is what it is and the positive thing about it is that this is another opportunity to play rugby‚ because a year ago we were not even playing rugby. If a year ago you asked the players to play against each other more often than usual or not play at all‚ everyone would have said let’s play against each other more times rather than not play at all.