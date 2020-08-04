Western Province president Zelt Marais labels leaks to the media as 'treasonous acts'

Western Province president Zelt Marais has lashed out at colleagues he believes are giving information to journalists and labelled the leaks to the media as "treasonous acts".

Marais has been feeling the heat over the last few months as the union’s torrid financial affairs have come into sharp focus.

In the absence of a chief executive officer at the union‚ Marais has had to shoulder some of the responsibilities that a president would not ordinarily be tasked with‚ and with it has come a considerable amount of flak.

The rebuke has been so stinging that Marais felt obliged to issue a rambling statement that also quoted former US president Barack Obama.

“I cautioned the WP Rugby community in my letter to them on 24 June 2020 about this behaviour of “colleagues” acting in cahoots with members of the media and must sadly report that these cowardly acts by our “own” continues unabatedly to the detriment of the rugby people in the Cape.