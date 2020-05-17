New Zealand's Super Rugby players return to 'second pre-season' on Monday

New Zealand's Super Rugby players will begin what coaches have deemed to be a "second pre-season" on Monday as they return to training following a relaxation of health and travel restrictions imposed after the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Southern hemisphere rugby's governing body Sanzaar postponed the Super Rugby season in March after just seven weeks of the competition as governments responded to the spreading Covid-19 pandemic with border closures and travel shutdowns.

New Zealand's government also introduced a nationwide lockdown before it loosened restrictions in late April and then further eased them on Thursday, allowing for the resumption of professional sport.

New Zealand Rugby, facing a multi-million dollar loss this year due to the pandemic, announced earlier this week a new domestic competition involving its five Super Rugby teams would start on June 13.