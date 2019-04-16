Stormers fullback Damian Willemse believes that the team’s shift from a tight game to a more rounded approach where he and his fellow backline division are able to play more creatively is starting to pay off.

The Stormers spent the first part of the 2019 Super Rugby campaign relying on set pieces and rolling mauls as their main attacking weapon.

With a Springbok-laden pack‚ it wasn’t a surprise.

But on their second game of their recent tour against the Blues‚ there was a notable shift in mindset to bring their dangerous runners such as Willemse‚ Dillyn Leyds and Sergeal Petersen into the game.

It didn't immediately pay off as they lost to the Blues and the Reds‚ but last week they scored five tries against Australian pacesetters the Rebels to secure their first overseas win in two years.