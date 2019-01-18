Pat Lambie set for shock retirement?

A report in a prominent French sporting journal suggests that Springbok flyhalf Pat Lambie is set to announce his retirement “imminently” due to ongoing problems with concussion.

Midi-Olympique reported that 28-year-old Lambie could make the announcement as soon as Friday following nearly three injury-plagued years that started with a severe concussion sustained against Ireland in June 2016.

At Newlands‚ Lambie was felled in a sickening collision with Ireland flank CJ Stander that left the Bok flyhalf prostrate on the ground.