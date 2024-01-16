This season Moore is one of nine batters to score more than 400 runs in Division 1 of the four-day competition, with those 414 runs coming at an average of 51.75 and including two centuries.
Ed Moore added to Proteas squad for NZ tour
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
Western Province opener Ed Moore has been added to the Proteas squad for the tour to New Zealand. Moore is the eighth uncapped player to be added to the tour party for the two-match Test series.
Moore, 30, is an experienced first-class campaigner who has played more than 100 matches in a professional career that has spanned more than a decade. He averages just over 40 and has been a steady contributor for both WP, who he joined ahead of the 2022/23 season, and his previous team the Warriors in the Eastern Cape.
Moore was one of the form players on the domestic circuit for a three-year period from 2017 to 2020, when he scored more than 2,000 runs, recording seven of his 17 first class 100s.
Breaking into the South African team at that stage was extremely difficult as it coincided with the start of Aiden Markram's Test career at the top of the order alongside Dean Elgar.
This season Moore is one of nine batters to score more than 400 runs in Division 1 of the four-day competition, with those 414 runs coming at an average of 51.75 and including two centuries.
Moore's call-up follows an initial decision not to get cover in the top order after Tony de Zorzi, who it appeared would tour New Zealand, was contracted to the SA20 the day the squad was announced.
The Proteas team is missing its household names because the tour to New Zealand coincides with the SA20. Cricket SA has stipulated the T20 League, which it sees as critical to the financial future of the organisation, takes precedence over international fixtures with the nationally contracted players all participating in the tournament.
The Proteas will be captained by Neil Brand, who has yet to play international cricket. The squad departs on Friday. The first Test against New Zealand, starts on February 4 in Mount Maunganui.
