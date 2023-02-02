"There was a realisation and study of where we are as a team," said Bavuma in his post-match press conference after the loss to England.
"From where we found ourselves before this series, we saw it as a fresh start and a clean slate for us to do things differently. When we sat down as a team I said this is how I want us to go, I was strong in it and Shukri Conrad was strong in it and, fortunately, the guys are living up to it," he said.
There were plenty of positives from the series win against England, the major one was players showing up and playing key roles in winning matches.
Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Sisanda Magala, and Marco Jansen are some of the players who produced match-winning displays.
The Proteas skipper said they are trying to introduce a culture where the players can put in match-winning innings to help the team.
Bavuma happy with Proteas 'fresh start' as team win series
Image: Lee Warren
Proteas limited overs captain Temba Bavuma believes the team is heading towards the right direction after the 2-1 ODI series win against England.
The series against England presented a chance for the Proteas to begin a new dawn after the team hit rock bottom last year in the white ball format. Under the guidance of Shukri Conrad, who took charge of the team in the absence of white ball coach Rob Walter, and captaincy of Bavuma, the Proteas played positive cricket as they claimed the series.
The Proteas won the first two games played in Bloemfontein and then lost the third match yesterday in Kimberley by 59 runs.
Bavuma, who led from the front in the series with the bat and good captaincy, said strong words from him and Conrad about the team's current state and the positive style of cricket they want shifted the players' mindset.
Century should give Bavuma a lift, says Miller
"There was a realisation and study of where we are as a team," said Bavuma in his post-match press conference after the loss to England.
"From where we found ourselves before this series, we saw it as a fresh start and a clean slate for us to do things differently. When we sat down as a team I said this is how I want us to go, I was strong in it and Shukri Conrad was strong in it and, fortunately, the guys are living up to it," he said.
There were plenty of positives from the series win against England, the major one was players showing up and playing key roles in winning matches.
Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Sisanda Magala, and Marco Jansen are some of the players who produced match-winning displays.
The Proteas skipper said they are trying to introduce a culture where the players can put in match-winning innings to help the team.
Bavuma ton leads Proteas to series win in Bloem
“I think for the team it’s becoming a lot clearer when you speak about guys going out there to express themselves, guys looking to take on the game," said Bavuma.
“It inspires the other teammates to believe and also go out and be match winners on the day. So, effectively, as batters we are looking for guys who will be match winners if it’s their day. When they play well the team is going to win; similarly with the bowlers, if they have a good day, the team is winning.
“That’s what we are trying to encourage and cultivate in the team and hopefully that can show throughout the whole system in SA," he said.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos