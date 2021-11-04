Time to go back to basics for vital T20 World Cup clash: Miller

After winning three on the trot, SA have built up a head of steam for Saturday’s must-win match against England

To get the better of England in the highly anticipated T20 World Cup match in Sharjah on Saturday and stay in contention for the semifinals, the Proteas will have to master the basics.



This is the view of SA middle-order batsman David Miller as the Proteas prepare for the must-win match that will give a clearer indication of whether they progress to the semis or crash out of the tournament...