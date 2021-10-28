What you said: It’s Quinton de Kock’s decision whether to take a knee or not

Readers have defended cricketer Quinton de Kock after the star refused to take a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

De Kock withdrew from the T20 World Cup match against the West Indies this week after Cricket SA (CSA) ordered all players at the tournament to take part in the antiracism gesture.

“Taking the knee” has become a global symbol adopted by athletes across the world to protest against racism and inequality.

In a statement, CSA said it had noted de Kock's decision and was awaiting a report from team management.

“After considering all relevant issues, including the freedom of choice of players, the board had made it clear it was imperative for the team to be seen taking a stand against racism, especially given SA’s history.

“The board’s view was that while diversity can and should find expression in many facets of daily lives, this did not apply when it came to taking a stand against racism.”

De Kock has previously refused to take the knee, standing with his hands behind his back while others knelt ahead of SA's match against the West Indies earlier this year.

He said at the time his decision not to participate in the gesture was personal.

“My reason? I'll keep it to myself. It's my own, personal opinion. It's everyone's decision; no-one's forced to do anything, not in life. That's the way I see things,” he said.

TimesLIVE readers seem to agree with De Kock.

A poll asking what readers thought of De Kock’s decision to not take a knee garnered over 5,300 responses in less than 24 hours.

Most (74%) said it was his decision whether to take a knee.

24% said de Kock was “part of a team and the team must show unity”. 2% said it was “not that deep”.