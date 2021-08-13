Ngidi, De Kock and Miller to miss Sri Lanka tour

The Proteas will be without key players in fast bowler Lungi Ngidi, wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock and batsman David Miller for the one-day international series against Sri Lanka in Colombo next month.

Ngidi will miss out due to personal reasons, De Kock has been rested while Miller is recovering from a hamstring injury he sustained against Ireland. But the trio are expected to be available for the T20 series.

In other squad news, all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius makes a return to both the ODI and T20 squads after being forced to miss out on the recent tours to the West Indies and Ireland due to medical reasons.

Fast bowler Junior Dala has been included in the ODI squad for this six-match tour that comprises three ODIs and three T20s to be played from September 2-14 at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo.

“The selection panel is pleased to announce the squads that will go to Sri Lanka at the end of this month. After the white-ball team's successes in the West Indies and Ireland, we are excited to have them back in action and continuing their preparation for the ICC T20 World Cup later this year,” said CSA convener of selectors Victor Mpitsang.

“With the many Covid-19-induced bio-bubbles that the touring squads have had to endure, it is pleasing to have the majority of our players available for action and we look forward to watching them in the very different conditions of Sri Lanka.

“I would like to wish [skipper] Temba Bavuma and [coach] Mark Boucher all the best for what we know will be a challenging tour, but we have every confidence in the squads selected and the leadership behind them,” concluded Mpitsang.

Proteas ODI squad to tour Sri Lanka:

Temba Bavuma (captain, Lions), Junior Dala (Titans), Beuran Hendricks (Western Province), Reeza Hendricks (Lions), Heinrich Klaasen (Titans), George Linde (Western Province), Janneman Malan (The Rocks), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Aiden Markram (Titans), Wiaan Mulder (Lions), Anrich Nortjé (Warriors), Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins), Dwaine Pretorius (Dragons), Kagiso Rabada (Lions), Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans), Rassie van der Dussen (Lions), Kyle Verreynne (Western Province), Lizaad Williams (Titans).

Proteas T20 squad to tour Sri Lanka:

Temba Bavuma (captain, Lions), Quinton de Kock (Titans), Bjorn Fortuin (Lions), Beuran Hendricks (Western Province), Reeza Hendricks (Lions), Heinrich Klaasen (Titans), George Linde (Western Province), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Sisanda Magala (Lions), Aiden Markram (Titans), David Miller (Dolphins), Wiaan Mulder (Lions), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Anrich Nortjé (Warriors), Dwaine Pretorius (Dragons), Kagiso Rabada (Lions), Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans), Rassie van der Dussen (Lions), Lizaad Williams (Titans).