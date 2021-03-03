Warner regrets rushed comeback from groin injury

Australia opening batsman David Warner said on Wednesday he regretted rushing his comeback from a groin strain during the test series against India in January, admitting it had probably set back his recovery.

Warner was ruled out of the first two tests against India after suffering the injury in a one-day match but came back into the side for the last two.

He managed only 67 runs while still hampered by the injury and Australia lost the series 2-1.

"It put me back a little bit," Warner told reporters on Wednesday.

"Looking back in hindsight, I probably wouldn't have done that."