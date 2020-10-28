“One of the lessons we probably learnt out of this is that you also have to love the game and have an understanding of sport and cricket‚" he said.

"It’s no need to have a great and professional CV but you are too far from the game.

"Maybe it is one of the things that we have learnt out of this but cricket has been here before in 2012.

“But I don’t think it was this bad in 2012 to be fair. I think in 2012 we had a bit more of direction‚ there was less infighting but its individuals who get it wrong.

"We probably took too long to get to this point‚ which was a concern‚ but we are here now and we have to move on.

"Hopefully we get good people who are willing to serve cricket and they help the sport to get it’s credibility back. We messed up but we want to fix it and that’s important.”

Faul said everyone involved in the running of the game must take a hard look at themselves in the mirror because they let have fans‚ players and sponsors down.

“Collectively we got to take responsibility for the space that cricket is in.

"I think if you are in a leadership position or you have been in a leadership position for a while in cricket‚ we have to admit that we have let the people down.

"We have to admit that we have let the players down‚ we have let sponsors down and we have let the fans down.

"We are not in a great space at the moment and we have to fix it and I hope that we also learn out of this to make sure that cricket is served and it is served in the best way that we can.

“As a former acting CEO‚ I also have to take responsibility but it’s never one individual.

"If we are going to try and sit down and work out who are the good people and who are the bad people‚ we were all tasked to serve cricket but now it is in a bad space.

"We all should take it on the chin‚ and probably a few other body parts as well‚ because we haven’t done well. Hopefully we will get it right again and we recover.”