“So‚ is it tomorrow that there will be a R20-million party? That’s public funds that are going to be used to celebrate the departure of the ANC secretary general from the Free State‚” he said‚ referring to a planned farewell party for outgoing Free State premier Ace Magashule.

Deputy President David Mabuza has also lambasted the Free State government for throwing the farewell party for Magashule – now the ANC’s secretary-general.

Gordhan said‚ referring to the party‚ that it was time the principles of the Kathrada generation be revived.

Speaking about the leaked Gupta emails‚ he said it was still “fascinating to meet people whose names appear in those emails and they say‚ ‘But I don’t know anything about it. That’s not me‚ I don’t think those emails are correct’. And yet there is so much evidence abundantly available to connect all of these people to the phenomenon of capture.”

He said the ruling party was on the mend but cautioned‚ “Let’s not fool ourselves. There is a huge fight back to recover lost ground‚ so to speak. Democrats across the board have it in their interest to make sure that the governing party remains the governing party because it still has the greatest potential to deliver [the] transformation this country requires.”