Proteas opening batsman Aiden Markram has admitted to have been ‘bitterly disappointed’ when he was given out six runs shy of his third Test century on day one of the second test against India at SuperSport Park on Saturday.

Markram was unlucky to be dismissed on 94 after he slightly edged the ball and was caught behind by Parthiv Patel from the bowling of Ravichandran Ashwin as India began to make inroads in the second session.

The 23 year-year old reviewed the umpire’s decision immediately but he was just delaying the inevitable as the Ultra-Edge system showed that the ball came off his bat.

“I was bitterly disappointed to get out that close to a hundred‚" he said.

"It is now the second time in a short space of time but I am just going to keep on saying it is part of the game and keep trying to be positive if I can.

"Next time I get into a similar situation‚ I will take lessons and hopefully I will be able to get through to three figures.

"It was a bit of a nothing shot.

"It is something that I have tried to put in the past and my next challenge is to try and save runs in the field with my fielding.”

When he was given out‚ Virat Kohli had a brief chat and a pat on the back to console him and Markram said it was a nice tough by the Indian captain.

“He came over to say 'well played and unlucky'"‚ Markram said.

"It was a great touch from him.

"He is a massive competitor and it is great to see that he has good values‚ which is something that people might not always see.

"It was nice‚ a great gesture and it did mean a lot.”

Asked to comment on the strangely slower Centurion pitch‚ Markram said they would have preferred more pace and bounce but it still has something for both the batsmen and bowlers.

“Generally there is good bounce here but it lacked that extra pace that the usual SuperSport Park looks like.

"It is a wicket where the contest is always happening but we would have liked it a bit quicker.

"The game is pretty much even right now.

"I still thought we showed good fight by winning the toss and batting first.

"Ideally‚ we would not have liked to lose those wickets in the third session but it is part of the game and we remain positive‚” he said‚ adding that it was tough facing Indian spinner Ashwin who was assisted by the slow pitch.

“He is a smart bowler and he sets good fields in combination with Virat Kohli.

"It is never easy against him and I don’t think he expected to bat that much.

"He is a world class bowler and it is a good challenge to be out there and face him."

Aswin‚ who took three wickets in the day‚ said there was spin in the morning.

“I haven’t played a Test match here in Centurion to be surprised but there was a bit of spin in the morning because it was damp.

"I was told that it is generally damp on the first session of a test match here.

"It did spin a bit but it was not outrageous‚ it was very slow‚” he said‚ adding that he worked very hard to improve his game.

“I have worked on making my action more repeatable and I use my wrist more when I release the ball.

"These things have combined very well over the last few years and I hope that by the end of the series I will be a far better bowler.”