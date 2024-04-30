×

Last day of Championships ends on a spectacular note

Four-part racing season well-received by punters, racegoers

By Sowetan Reporter - 30 April 2024 - 08:15
File photo.
File photo.
Image: Jeremy Ng

The Championships Season, hosted by 4Racing, came to a conclusion at the weekend with a showstopper day. The finale of four events showcased the best of SA’s horse racing talent.

The highlight of the fourth and the final day of the season saw Sean Tarry and Richard Fourie dominate. Tarry had a remarkable five winners while Fourie had four. Together they had three winners showcasing their formidable partnership and expertise. In race seven, Fourie secured a victory for trainer Fanie Bronkhorst. Fourie also won race number eight, riding Lucky Lad.

Renowned horse racing commentator Jehan Malherbe was honoured on his retirement after an illustrious 44-year career. In recognition of his contributions to the SA racing industry, race number 8, a grade 2 event, was named Jehan Malherbe Senor Santa Stakes. 

The season’s action started with Guineas Day on February 3, when Gimme A Nother (Mike de Kock) and Sandringham Summit (David Nieuwenhuizen) won the opening legs of the Wilgerbosdrift SA Triple Tiara and TAB SA Triple Crown series respectively.

Other highlights of the season included an emotional scene on Classic Day, as Purple Pitcher delivered a first career grade 1 for trainer Robyn Klaasen and owner Stinky Pooe.

“We are excited to have presented a season that not only showcases the peak of South African horse racing, but also delivered a global experience for punters and racegoers. This year we aimed to make this season better than the last and we have succeeded with the support from all stakeholders. This season has unveiled top class thoroughbreds from across the country, all in the name of premier SA horse racing,” said Fundi Sithebe, 4Racing CEO.

