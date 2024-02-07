×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

New weight regulations affect climbers chasing Olympic gold

By Reuters - 07 February 2024 - 15:50
Climbing enthusiasts take to the walls on July 1 2023 during the grand opening of City Rock, Pretoria. File image.
Climbing enthusiasts take to the walls on July 1 2023 during the grand opening of City Rock, Pretoria. File image.
Image: Alaister Russell

New regulations to stop dangerously underweight athletes in climbing competing in the Olympic qualifier series and the Olympic Games in Paris later this year have been introduced by the International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC).

The regulations relate to relative energy deficiency in sport (RED-S), where an athlete's calorie intake does not match what they burn during exercise, which over a period of time can lead to serious short and long-term health issues, including eating disorders.

The new policy will come into effect before the start of the 2024 climbing and paraclimbing season, which gets under way in Keqiao, China, on April 9.

Climbers, in particular, gain benefit from a high strength to weight ratio, which studies suggest have led to dangerously underweight athletes.

Recognised by the International Olympic Committee as a syndrome in 2014, symptoms of RED-S can include low immunity, decreased bone density and disturbed sleep.

While the IFSC have been monitoring climbers' body mass index (BMI) since 2017, they have previously left it to national federations to take any action needed, but the pursuit of results has meant some cases have gone unchecked.

“The policy will not only help us determine which athletes are most at risk; it will also help raise awareness of the issue, provide help to those who need it and ensure the rights of each athlete are protected,” IFSC president Marco Scolaris said on Wednesday.

Climbers will provide details of their height, weight, heart rate and blood pressure, with national federations to issue a health certificate based on those parameters or require they go for more testing.

The IFSC will conduct random testing throughout the climbing season. An external commission will review data from suspected cases and compare it with the national federation health certificates.

“There have been calls for BMI to be used as a yardstick for RED-S, but, on its own, a simple BMI test does not provide an accurate picture of a person's health and would also not be legally defensible,” said IFSC general director Piero Rebaudengo.

“In addition, BMI varies greatly from one country to another. Excluding athletes from competition based only on a BMI reading would therefore be a gross violation of their rights.”

A 2022 survey of 114 female sport climbers revealed 14.9% had an eating disorder and 15.8% said they did not have periods, which is a common symptom of RED-S.

SA boxing fraternity grieves for ‘Bra Louis’

When someone dies, people grieve about more than the simple loss of a beloved one. They grieve for themselves, for family, friends, colleagues and ...
Sport
11 hours ago

Controversial Mpengesi backs Nigeria instead of Bafana in Afcon semis

Controversial Chippa United boss, Siviwe Mpengesi, has strangely made it clear he'll support Nigeria and not Bafana Bafana when the two teams clash ...
Sport
9 hours ago

We don't fear them – Broos ahead of Nigeria clash

There is a sense of calm and belief on the face of Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos that they can finally reach the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) final.
Sport
13 hours ago

Mphahlele takes national 1,500m indoor record in France

Ryan Mphahlele broke the national indoor 1,500m record in Miramas, France, on Friday night as he streaked to victory in 3min 36.57sec on the short ...
Sport
3 days ago

Van Zyl prays to be injury-free ahead of busy season

After clinching victory in the Dischem Half Marathon on Sunday in 1:16:13 in Bedfordview, Johannesburg, Irvette van Zyl says her goal is to stay ...
Sport
3 weeks ago

SA men’s and women’s hockey teams book tickets to Paris Olympics

The South African men and women’s hockey teams both booked their spots at the Paris Olympics next year, winning their continental qualifying ...
Sport
3 months ago

SA duo’s triumph reclaims challenging 42km Soweto marathon

SA reclaimed the African Bank Soweto Marathon on Sunday, as Ntsindiso Mphakathi and Irvette van Zyl emerged victorious in the men’s and women’s ...
Sport
3 months ago

Olympics no longer Semenya’s major goal amid court fight

Double Olympic 800m champion Caster Semenya's major aim is no longer to win medals but to continue her legal battle against World Athletics to ...
Sport
3 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial | 30 January 2024
Tension in Groblersdal after assault charge