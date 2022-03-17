Bicycles worth R1m stolen from visiting Mauritian cyclists
Thieves have stolen 12 bicycles worth about R1m belonging to Mauritian national team members who were staying at a guest farm in Paarl, police said t on Thursday.
They are due to fly to Egypt on Friday to compete in the African championships from Tuesday to March 27.
“A cycle group from Mauritius who participated in the Cape cycle race stayed at the farm before their departure to participate in the race in Egypt,” police said.
“This morning [Thursday] it was discovered that 12 of the bicycles were stolen from the storage facility on the guest farm.”
Paarl police estimated the value of the bikes at R1m and are asking for help finding the perpetrators.
Mauritian Kimberley le Billot Court won her third Cape Town Cycle Tour at the weekend.
