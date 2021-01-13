Apparel giant withdraws big money deal as athletics star battles drug addiction
Top sponsor dumps jumper Luvo Manyonga
Things have gone from bad to worse for SA's disgraced long jump star Luvo Manyonga after apparel maker Nike confirmed yesterday that it had severed ties with him.
Manyonga's former agent Lee-Roy Newton had told Sowetan that the former Diamond League champion was battling drug addiction. ..
