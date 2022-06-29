Future accountants trained to sharpen their technical and practical skills

Mpumalanga Provincial Treasury has welcomed its second intake of trainee accountants to its Public Finance Management (PFM) Learnership Programme.

The 30 trainees will be placed across various departments, municipalities and state entities in the province.

Initiated in 2019, the PFM Learnership Programme is a three-year blended training programme that is facilitated by the South African Institute of Professional Accountants (SAIPA).

It is offered at NQF level 8 (honours) and includes academic and practical work to widen the trainees’ technical and practical skills.

Cyril Dlamini, Mpumalanga Treasury’s General Manager of Assets and Liabilities Management, says the programme will help the department to improve economic discipline, accountability and effective governance, in accordance with the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) and the Municipal Finance Management Act (MFMA).

He says they want to ensure they have enough competent professionals so that public resources can be properly used and managed.

The purpose of both the PFMA and MFMA is to create sound and sustainable management of the financial affairs of government. The PFMA applies to the national and provincial spheres of government, while the MFMA applies to local government.

Dimpho Mashigo (27) of White River is one of the 30 trainees. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting from the University of Witwatersrand.

Mashigo applied for the programme after seeing an advert on social media in September 2021. “I applied online and was fortunate to be chosen.”

“This programme will give me an opportunity to gain work experience and, importantly, a rare chance to become a qualified professional accountant. I also hope to find permanent employment after three years. This is an excellent opportunity for me to contribute to the profession and my government, while learning the practical side of the trade.”

Trainees are mentored by a qualified professional accountant who works at a management level in provincial and local government.

Karl Smith, Head of Education, Training, and Support at SAIPA, welcomed the collaboration with the Mpumalanga Provincial Treasury, saying that it assists the institution to maintain a pool of competent and qualified accountants.

Mpumalanga Treasury says another intake of students is planned for 2025. “The department advertises the opportunities widely within the province to reach as many graduates as possible. We are also planning to engage the relevant faculties in universities as part of broadening access to information,” it noted in a statement.

