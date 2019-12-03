SebenzaLIVE

Our journey bleat the odds

By beautiful news sa - 03 December 2019 - 07:00
Beverly & Babe.
Beverly & Babe.
Image: Beautiful News.

Babe isn’t just a pig. She’s a socialite who loves nothing more than being the

centre of attention – except having her belly rubbed. But her best friend is the

complete opposite. Though goats were among the first animals to be tamed

by humans, Beverly doesn’t take easily to any creature. Babe is the

exception. Although these animals both have a tragic history, it’s what brought

them together.

Beverly was aimlessly wandering the streets of Pietermaritzburg when a

passerby found her and took her to the nearest SPCA. There, she hid from

everyone. But her solitary lifestyle soon came to an end. Nearby, Babe was

on a truck en route to the abattoir when she made a dash for freedom. In the

middle of the highway, she leapt out and fell towards fortune. A vegan activist

driving behind her brought traffic to a standstill, collected the piglet, and took

Babe to the SPCA. She was placed in the same pen as Beverly. Amid oinks,

bleats, and the clatter of hooves, a friendship blossomed.

Asher’s Farm Sanctuary have since adopted Beverly and Babe. The owners

couldn’t bear to separate the bosom pals. At their new home in Pretoria, Babe

enjoys compliments from her caregivers, soaks up the sunshine, and curls up

to her companion at the end of the day. Beverly still shies away from others.

But as long as she can nap in peace with Babe nearby, she’s content. Their

rescues have changed more than the course of their lives. If it wasn’t for the

tragedies they faced, these animals may never have discovered the beauty of

their unusual friendship.

-This article was originally published in the Beautiful News SA.

READ MORE:

Here's how oral hygienists prevent dental diseases

Dental hygienists (oral hygienists) are concerned with the promotion of oral health and the prevention of dental disease.
SebenzaLIVE
1 week ago

PODCAST |Behind the Hustle

Sebenza: Behind the Hustle is a podcast that unravels the work that goes into the most inspiring careers and difficult journeys that aim to educate, ...
SebenzaLIVE
9 months ago

Bullying fires seven-year-old boy to turn superhero

This seven-year-old superhero looks ready to become South Africa's Stan Lee
News
1 week ago

Find a job

Trending

Latest Videos

Ready, set and go! Black Friday has arrived
North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver
X