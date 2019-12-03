Our journey bleat the odds

Beverly was aimlessly wandering the streets of Pietermaritzburg when a

passerby found her and took her to the nearest SPCA. There, she hid from

everyone. But her solitary lifestyle soon came to an end. Nearby, Babe was

on a truck en route to the abattoir when she made a dash for freedom. In the

middle of the highway, she leapt out and fell towards fortune. A vegan activist

driving behind her brought traffic to a standstill, collected the piglet, and took

Babe to the SPCA. She was placed in the same pen as Beverly. Amid oinks,

bleats, and the clatter of hooves, a friendship blossomed.

Asher’s Farm Sanctuary have since adopted Beverly and Babe. The owners

couldn’t bear to separate the bosom pals. At their new home in Pretoria, Babe

enjoys compliments from her caregivers, soaks up the sunshine, and curls up

to her companion at the end of the day. Beverly still shies away from others.

But as long as she can nap in peace with Babe nearby, she’s content. Their

rescues have changed more than the course of their lives. If it wasn’t for the

tragedies they faced, these animals may never have discovered the beauty of

their unusual friendship.

-This article was originally published in the Beautiful News SA.