Our journey bleat the odds
Babe isn’t just a pig. She’s a socialite who loves nothing more than being the
centre of attention – except having her belly rubbed. But her best friend is the
complete opposite. Though goats were among the first animals to be tamed
by humans, Beverly doesn’t take easily to any creature. Babe is the
exception. Although these animals both have a tragic history, it’s what brought
them together.
Beverly was aimlessly wandering the streets of Pietermaritzburg when a
passerby found her and took her to the nearest SPCA. There, she hid from
everyone. But her solitary lifestyle soon came to an end. Nearby, Babe was
on a truck en route to the abattoir when she made a dash for freedom. In the
middle of the highway, she leapt out and fell towards fortune. A vegan activist
driving behind her brought traffic to a standstill, collected the piglet, and took
Babe to the SPCA. She was placed in the same pen as Beverly. Amid oinks,
bleats, and the clatter of hooves, a friendship blossomed.
Asher’s Farm Sanctuary have since adopted Beverly and Babe. The owners
couldn’t bear to separate the bosom pals. At their new home in Pretoria, Babe
enjoys compliments from her caregivers, soaks up the sunshine, and curls up
to her companion at the end of the day. Beverly still shies away from others.
But as long as she can nap in peace with Babe nearby, she’s content. Their
rescues have changed more than the course of their lives. If it wasn’t for the
tragedies they faced, these animals may never have discovered the beauty of
their unusual friendship.
-This article was originally published in the Beautiful News SA.