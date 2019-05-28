SebenzaLIVE

LISTEN | Here's how to use your voice as a tool to inform

By Thango Ntwasa and Ntokozo Mpanza - 28 May 2019 - 09:29
Phumlani Kango advocate for the LGBTQ+ community.
Image: Supplied.

Phumlani Kango has earned his right stripes as a go-to voice in sexual and mental health. Whether you have seen his work in collaboration with MTV Shuga and Health4Men amongst others Kango has become a reputable advocate for sexual awareness, especially in the LGBTQ+ community.

We speak to the young force about the ins and outs of his advocacy and the ever toxic space of social media.​

