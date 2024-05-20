Don't be caught off guard with hypertension

"Traditional dietary guidelines generally emphasise the reduction of salt intake as a primary strategy for managing hypertension. However, high sugar consumption and insulin resistance may play a more significant role in causing high blood pressure – especially in those who are salt sensitive.
“It’s a paradigm shift that requires us to relook the narrative around hypertension in a big way,” says Noakes.
Dr Justine Greeff, medical adviser of hospital benefit management at Bestmed Medical Scheme, says the older we grow, there’s an increased chance of high blood pressure.
“In fact, nearly eight in 10 South Africans over the age of 55 have high blood pressure. Unhealthy lifestyles can also contribute to the increase in high blood pressure – from eating foods with high salt content [unhealthy or junk food], to not maintaining an active lifestyle of regular exercise, binge drinking and excess smoking.
“However, it is not always age or lifestyle-related. Hypertension can also run in the family and can be passed down genetically. In this case, most people find themselves living with the illness and aren’t even unaware of their condition unless they go for regular check-ups. Women can also get gestational hypertension during pregnancy,” Greeff says.
“Early diagnosis of hypertension can literally save your life as high blood pressure can be treated. Left uncontrolled, it can lead to more severe conditions such as a heart attack or stroke, heart failure or chronic kidney failure. Studies show that in the long run, hypertension can even be a risk factor for dementia.”
Greeff says not all people diagnosed with hypertension will require medication to treat the condition but a lifestyle modification should be prescribed to everyone with high blood pressure.
Greeff gives tips on how to curb hypertension:
Exercise regularly: Regular exercise, at least 40 minutes of moderate to intense physical activity three to four days per week, is important, as it can lower high blood pressure.
Eat a healthy diet: Following a balanced diet that is rich in grains, fruits, vegetables and low-fat dairy products can also lower high blood pressure. In the same breath, reduce your salt intake.
Reducing your salt intake even by a small amount can make a difference in improving heart health and lowering high blood pressure. Ensure that you read your food labels and consume food and beverages with low sodium. Eat less processed foods, as most sodium is added during processing. Try to avoid cooking with salt, and use herbs or spices to flavour your food instead.
Weight loss: For overweight or obese individuals, losing weight can lead to a significant fall in blood pressure.
Limit alcohol and quit smoking: Limiting alcohol intake can lower blood pressure, while quitting smoking can reduce heart disease risk and improve overall health.
Reduce stress: Although sometimes it's easier said than done, try to reduce stress. Techniques such as planning better, focusing on issues that you can control, avoiding environments that cause triggers, relaxing more and practicing being intentionally grateful can assist in reducing stress.
Get a good night’s rest: Sleep plays an important role in every aspect of your life and it is essential for rejuvenation. Establishing healthy habits, such as a consistent sleep schedule and creating a relaxing bedtime routine, can go a long way to ensuring your sleep environment is conducive to rest.
Aim for seven to nine hours of sleep per night to support optimal cognitive function, mood regulation and overall health.
mashabas@sowetan.co.za
Don't be caught off guard with hypertension
Lifestyle changes can help curb high blood pressure
Image: 123rf
Know your numbers. This is the only way you will ever know if your blood pressure is healthy or not.
High blood pressure, also known as hypertension, is one of most serious risk factors of strokes and heart attacks in adults.
And while some people may think every illness has symptoms, it is not always the case with hypertension.
Don’t be caught off guard.
The ideal blood pressure is 120/80 mmHg; 120/80 to 140/90 mmHg is considered pre-hypertensive and anything over this is considered high, says the Noakes Foundation CEO Prof Tim Noakes.
Unu Health CEO Tania Joffe says: “As hypertension continues to be a major challenge in South Africa, understanding and monitoring your blood pressure is more crucial than ever.
“Knowing your number isn’t just about seeing a value; it’s about understanding what that value means for your health.”
Joffe says Unu Health has an app which enable users to check their blood pressure via their smartphone. “[It is] empowering individuals to manage their health proactively.”
Watching what you eat cannot be over-emphasised, with Noakes saying the foundation is redefining nutritional approaches to managing hypertension by shining a spotlight on the often-ignored role of sugar.
Image: 123RF
"Traditional dietary guidelines generally emphasise the reduction of salt intake as a primary strategy for managing hypertension. However, high sugar consumption and insulin resistance may play a more significant role in causing high blood pressure – especially in those who are salt sensitive.
“It’s a paradigm shift that requires us to relook the narrative around hypertension in a big way,” says Noakes.
Dr Justine Greeff, medical adviser of hospital benefit management at Bestmed Medical Scheme, says the older we grow, there’s an increased chance of high blood pressure.
“In fact, nearly eight in 10 South Africans over the age of 55 have high blood pressure. Unhealthy lifestyles can also contribute to the increase in high blood pressure – from eating foods with high salt content [unhealthy or junk food], to not maintaining an active lifestyle of regular exercise, binge drinking and excess smoking.
“However, it is not always age or lifestyle-related. Hypertension can also run in the family and can be passed down genetically. In this case, most people find themselves living with the illness and aren’t even unaware of their condition unless they go for regular check-ups. Women can also get gestational hypertension during pregnancy,” Greeff says.
“Early diagnosis of hypertension can literally save your life as high blood pressure can be treated. Left uncontrolled, it can lead to more severe conditions such as a heart attack or stroke, heart failure or chronic kidney failure. Studies show that in the long run, hypertension can even be a risk factor for dementia.”
Greeff says not all people diagnosed with hypertension will require medication to treat the condition but a lifestyle modification should be prescribed to everyone with high blood pressure.
Greeff gives tips on how to curb hypertension:
Exercise regularly: Regular exercise, at least 40 minutes of moderate to intense physical activity three to four days per week, is important, as it can lower high blood pressure.
Eat a healthy diet: Following a balanced diet that is rich in grains, fruits, vegetables and low-fat dairy products can also lower high blood pressure. In the same breath, reduce your salt intake.
Reducing your salt intake even by a small amount can make a difference in improving heart health and lowering high blood pressure. Ensure that you read your food labels and consume food and beverages with low sodium. Eat less processed foods, as most sodium is added during processing. Try to avoid cooking with salt, and use herbs or spices to flavour your food instead.
Weight loss: For overweight or obese individuals, losing weight can lead to a significant fall in blood pressure.
Limit alcohol and quit smoking: Limiting alcohol intake can lower blood pressure, while quitting smoking can reduce heart disease risk and improve overall health.
Reduce stress: Although sometimes it's easier said than done, try to reduce stress. Techniques such as planning better, focusing on issues that you can control, avoiding environments that cause triggers, relaxing more and practicing being intentionally grateful can assist in reducing stress.
Get a good night’s rest: Sleep plays an important role in every aspect of your life and it is essential for rejuvenation. Establishing healthy habits, such as a consistent sleep schedule and creating a relaxing bedtime routine, can go a long way to ensuring your sleep environment is conducive to rest.
Aim for seven to nine hours of sleep per night to support optimal cognitive function, mood regulation and overall health.
mashabas@sowetan.co.za
Educate yourself about OCD symptoms, triggers for effective management
Healthy sleep practices vital in preventing chronic insomnia
Let's inspire youth through their language, says multi-disciplinary artist Joburg Ash
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos