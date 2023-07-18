The art of flooring: create a canvas that reflects your personal style

When it comes to interior design, flooring takes centre stage in setting the mood and creating an ambience for your space.

The choice of flooring material can significantly affect your overall aesthetic appeal, comfort and functionality. Leroy Merlin, the consecutive Best of Joburg winner in the hardware store category, has an extensive range of flooring options and offers expert advice to help you make an informed decision that matches your budget, needs and style.

The DIY retailer has a range of choices. Remember, it's not just about flooring — it's about creating a space that reflects your personality and brings joy to your everyday life.

Enhancing aesthetics

Flooring serves as a canvas for your interior design. Whether you prefer the warmth of hardwood, the elegance of marble, or the versatility of tiles, each flooring material brings its own distinct beauty and charm to a room.

Consider the colour, texture and pattern that best compliments your style whether it be modern, rustic or minimalistic.

Durability and longevity

Different areas of your home or business endure varying levels of foot traffic, so it's essential to choose a flooring material that can withstand the demands of daily use.