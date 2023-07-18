The art of flooring: create a canvas that reflects your personal style
Take your pick from Leroy Merlin's extensive range of flooring solutions that enhance durability and suit your aesthetic and budget
When it comes to interior design, flooring takes centre stage in setting the mood and creating an ambience for your space.
The choice of flooring material can significantly affect your overall aesthetic appeal, comfort and functionality. Leroy Merlin, the consecutive Best of Joburg winner in the hardware store category, has an extensive range of flooring options and offers expert advice to help you make an informed decision that matches your budget, needs and style.
The DIY retailer has a range of choices. Remember, it's not just about flooring — it's about creating a space that reflects your personality and brings joy to your everyday life.
Enhancing aesthetics
Flooring serves as a canvas for your interior design. Whether you prefer the warmth of hardwood, the elegance of marble, or the versatility of tiles, each flooring material brings its own distinct beauty and charm to a room.
Consider the colour, texture and pattern that best compliments your style whether it be modern, rustic or minimalistic.
Durability and longevity
Different areas of your home or business endure varying levels of foot traffic, so it's essential to choose a flooring material that can withstand the demands of daily use.
Hardwood, laminate and engineered wood are popular choices known for their longevity, while tile and vinyl flooring offer exceptional durability — making them suitable for high-traffic areas. For example, your outdoor area should have tiles that are slip resistant, durable and heat reflective.
Comfort and noise reduction
Comfort underfoot is a crucial aspect of flooring, especially in spaces where you spend a significant amount of time.
While carpets may offer some advantages in terms of softness and warmth underfoot, tiles generally offer greater durability, ease of maintenance, versatility in design, and resistance to moisture. Vinyl, hardwood or tile flooring paired with area rugs offer a balance between comfort and easy maintenance.
Easy maintenance
Flooring materials differ in terms of maintenance requirements. Some, like hardwood, laminate and tile, are relatively easy to clean and maintain, requiring regular sweeping, mopping, or occasional polishing.
Vinyl and tile flooring are known for their water and stain resistance, making them a practical choice for areas prone to spills and moisture. Understanding the maintenance needs of various flooring options can save you time and effort in the long run.
Natural stone tiles such as marble, limestone and travertine can absorb liquids and are susceptible to stains. Unglazed ceramic tiles and cement tiles are also porous and can be easily stained if not properly sealed and maintained.
Grout lines between tiles are particularly prone to staining. Regular cleaning and sealing and giving prompt attention to spills are essential for minimising stains and preserving the beauty of these tile types.
With the guidance of Leroy Merlin's knowledgeable staff, you can confidently choose a flooring solution that enhances the aesthetics, durability, value and comfort of your space.
Click here to explore the range of choices or visit a Leroy Merlin store in Greenstone, Fourways, Boksburg and Little Falls.
This article was sponsored by Leroy Merlin.