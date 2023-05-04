Budget-friendly ways to keep cosy during winter load-shedding
From gas heating to firepits and adding texture to your rooms, Leroy Merlin's range of products can elevate your space while keeping it warm
The combination of high electricity costs, power outages, cold temperatures and lack of insulation can make winter a challenging time for South Africans. But thanks to Joburg’s favourite hardware store, Leroy Merlin, you can keep cosy this winter with a range of affordable solutions — no matter your budget.
Go for gas
Gas is an efficient way of heating your home during colder months: it produces more heat than electric heaters, so it heats up your space faster and consumes significantly less energy. This is an excellent option for homeowners looking to reduce their energy consumption and bills. Gas heating options include gas fireplaces and heaters for indoor and outdoor spaces. Leroy Merlin offers gas refills at their branches in Gauteng.
Texture tricks
Add warm and textured throws to your couches and rugs to all your living spaces. Don’t leave your warm couch, bed or bath for a cold floor -embrace winter and choose area rugs.
Transform the ambience of your living space by swapping out your light and breezy summer curtains for thicker textured alternatives. Not only will the aesthetic of your room become cosier and more inviting, but the added benefit of heat retention will keep you warm and comfortable all season long.
Soft textures and warm lighting can make a big difference in creating a snug ambience. Consider using solar lamps or candles to add a warm glow to your room. Bring in natural wood and deeper, richer colours to add warmth to your décor.
Friends and firepits
Leroy Merlin's popular rage of firepits have become a beloved pastime for South Africans, as nothing beats the warmth and camaraderie of gathering around a roaring fire. They provide a perfect spot for socialising and unwinding.
This article was sponsored by Leroy Merlin.