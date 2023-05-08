Escape winter load-shedding with EcoFlow's portable power stations
You can keep the lights on, charge your devices and even cook a meal with the River 2 series and Delta 2 from EcoFlow
As winter approaches, the threat of load reduction and stage 8 load-shedding looms — putting millions of SA families at risk of spending the season in the cold. With temperatures in Joburg known to drop below zero, it's vital to find new ways to keep your home warm.
The good news is that international energy solutions company EcoFlow has the answer to all your electricity needs, helping you stay cosy through the chilly months ahead.
A life free of load-shedding
Have you ever looked out during a night of load-shedding and seen a neighbour with all their lights on? Those people probably forked out a lot of money to buy an inverter and skip the load-shedding schedule.
The problem is a lot of inverters cost the same as a deposit for a small house and, once installed, they're stuck in the same place. So, if you want to get out of the city, you may just find yourself heading back to the struggles of electricity-free living. Luckily, the EcoFlow River 2 and River 2 Max are perfect for people who want to escape load-shedding — no matter where they go.
The River 2 has a capacity of 256Wh, a rated output of 300W, and five power outlets. Its larger cousin, the River 2 Max, can generate a rated output of 500W, with a capacity of 512Wh, and has nine outlets.
No matter which version you get, you can power multiple devices for hours. The devices can also power almost any appliance, which means that if you need to cook, get the heater going or watch TV while you wait for the lights to come back — you will be covered.
Both have a lifespan of 3,000 charges beyond 80%, which translates to roughly 10 years of use. The River 2 Max, which only weighs 6kg, features a potential full recharge time of under one hour when plugged into an alternating current (AC) wall socket and EcoFlow power stations can also be recharged by 12V/24V car adapters.
The lightweight River 2 (3kg) can also achieve a full charge when plugged into an AC wall socket but will take just three hours using the solar charge attachments. Both can also be charged using a USB-C charger.
Your ultimate weapon against load-shedding
As the most powerful EcoFlow product in SA, the Delta 2 is a portable power station for people who are serious about energy independence. Sporting LiFePO4 batteries and weighing just 12kg, the Delta 2 has enough capacity to comfortably deal with long power outages.
If you are in stage 8 load-shedding, the Delta 2 could power your laptop and 12 other devices for multiple consecutive load-shedding blocks. Using the EcoFlow solar charge attachments, a full charge can be achieved in as fast as three hours.
Playing it safe
Not only do they deliver high-quality portable power, but EcoFlow products also prioritise your safety with a state-of-the-art battery management system. Your unit is constantly monitored for voltage, current and temperature to ensure it lasts longer than a marathon runner. Plus, with the EcoFlow app, you can control your power station from anywhere.
Don’t get caught in the cold this winter. With EcoFlow, you can beat the load-shedding blues and minimise the disruptive effect it can have on your life.
Availability
The recently launched EcoFlow Delta 2 and River 2 series are available for purchase from authorised dealers across SA and directly from the official website.
Recommended retail price:
- Delta 2 — R24,999
- River 2 — R6,999
- River 2 Max — R12,999
This article was sponsored by EcoFlow.