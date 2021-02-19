Rihanna's topless image featuring Hindu deity causes controversy
A sultry image of US singer Rihanna wearing a pendant featuring a Hindu god has sparked outrage and accusations of “cultural appropriation” against the music star.
The drama started earlier this week when the Umbrella hitmaker posted a topless image of herself, with the pendant, including the elephant-headed god Ganesha, hanging loosely about her neck.
Also part of her garb were shorts from her Savage x Fenty line and a matching bracelet, earrings and necklace.
when @PopcaanMusic said “me nuh wan ya wear no lingerie tonight fa me girl” @SavageXFenty pic.twitter.com/bnrtCZT7FB— Rihanna (@rihanna) February 15, 2021
According to CNN, Ganesha traditionally represents success and wisdom and Hindus call upon the deity when pursuing business ventures.
While some celebrities and fans complimented the singer on her look, many others took to posting their disappointment and anger over the inclusion of the god.
Rihanna ! Stop Using my religion— किरन जैन ( देशभक्त ) 🇮🇳 🚩 (@JainKiran6) February 16, 2021
as aesthetic ! that "Ganesh Bhagwan"
Figurine at the end of the Chain.
😡😠😡
okay but are we not going to talk about Rihanna wearing a Ganesh pendant in her picture that she posted today? Hindu appropriation is not an AESTHETIC!!!— Dimothi (@dimothi) February 15, 2021
I am a Muslim but as an Indian and Maharashtrian I love Lord Ganesha ji - sorry this misuse of Ganesha ji image hurts my feelings & sentiments - will Rihanna Backers in India accept this also? #GaneshaInsulted pic.twitter.com/ueHOS9UMZF— Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) February 16, 2021
This is the second time Rihanna, real name Robyn Rihanna Fenty, has received backlash regarding her social media posts.
Earlier this month, the designer created a flutter in India by wading into the issue of months-long farmer protests against Indian prime minister Narendra Modi's agricultural reforms.
Rihanna shared a CNN article on the government's reaction to the protests, sparking backlash from notable Indian personalities.
