SA skies come alive as butterflies migrate - but where are they going?

Millions of butterflies are flitting across the sky in a northeasterly direction as the annual migration of the brown-veined white butterfly gets into full swing in South Africa.

Johan van der Walt, writing a blog for Wildlife South Africa, said the migration took place during mid-summer. Depending on climatic conditions such as rain or drought, their numbers differed each year.

"Every year in mid-summer [December or January] they gather in their millions when they migrate in a northeasterly direction," he wrote.

"In reality, the flight is emigration and not really a migration, as they only fly one way and then die at the end of their journey.”

Following and preying on them are insect-eating birds and dragonflies out for an easy attack on the slow-moving butterflies.