Suffering from heartburn? Try these food tips for welcome relief

But what exactly causes it?

Heartburn is a symptom of acid reflux, a condition that causes stomach acid to escape into the oesophagus. Under normal conditions, stomach acid can’t escape into the oesophagus because of a ring-like muscle, called the lower oesophageal sphincter, which naturally stays closed and normally opens when you swallow. This muscle is weaker in people with acid reflux, which is why they experience heartburn.

Although some people experience symptoms of acid reflux regardless of what they eat, others only get it after eating certain foods.

“Your diet plays an important role in heartburn as some foods can weaken the lower oesophageal sphincter, allowing food to escape into the oesophagus and cause heartburn,” says pharmacist Gert Coetzee, who developed The Diet Everyone Talks About.

So what kinds of foods should you eat or avoid if you suffer from heartburn? Here is a list: