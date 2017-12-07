It’s never too early (or late) to start investing

Whether you’re in your twenties, a student, or forging your way to success with a first job, the chances are that saving and investing for the future aren’t foremost in your mind.

But the fact is, the earlier you start, the better. We spoke to Mpho Ledwaba, Head of Marketing at the JSE, about the difference between saving and investing, and why it’s important to take an interest in your financial future.

Most people confuse investing and saving. Would you mind clarifying the difference?

There are various ways of saving money: buying items when they are discounted is a way of saving. However, investing refers to what you do with the money you set aside. Instead of leaving it in a jar or in your normal transaction bank account, you invest when you use it to buy shares or investment products.