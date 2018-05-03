It was an emotional scene on Thursday as Karabo Mokoena’s mother Keabetswe ‘Lolo’ Mokoena took to the stand in the Johannesburg High Court to testify in the sentencing proceedings of her daughter's convicted killer‚ Sandile Mantsoe.

“When we were at the Sandton police station… I thought the officer would just tell me that Karabo was tied up somewhere. I never thought he would tell me what he told me‚” said the grieving mother.

“When the officer told me that Karabo was no more‚ I just screamed‚” she said‚ breaking down on the stand.

Mokoena’s relatives who were in the court gallery also broke down as she spoke.

She told the court of how she had grappled to come to terms with her daughter’s passing. “It’s like it just happened yesterday. I can still hear her voice calling for me and her touching my chin‚” Mokoena told the court.

Asked about the nature of the relationship that existed between her daughter and the man now convicted of killing her‚ Mokoena said she initially was not aware that the pair were an item.