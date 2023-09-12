PODCAST | 'My family paid R100k to resurrect our loved ones'

Is it possible to bring people back from the dead? Instead of encouraging families to undergo a bereavement process and counselling, some healers often instil in them false hope that their deceased loved ones can be resurrected.

Our host, columnist, researcher and trained sangoma Gogo Zipho Dolamo is joined by a young woman whose family has been expecting the return of their late loved ones.

Prophet and healer, Mkhulu Ngxoza also joins the conversation to help us unpack and extract teachable moments that could potentially help you in your pursuit of spiritual help and advice.