PODCAST | 'Storytelling helped me heal': Author shares methodologies to inspire hope and healing

Episode 17 | Gogo, have I been scammed?

By Zipho Dolamo - 20 May 2024 - 15:28
Guest in this episode is author and reproductive rights activist, Bontle Moka. PHOTO:@bontlemoka/Instagram
Gogo, have I been scammed? is a platform for the discussion of issues such as faith, African spirituality and Christian methodologies, particularly how we use these tools to navigate real-life situations. Such situations include interactions and interpersonal relationships that leave you heartbroken, physically harmed and without hope. 

In discussions with Bontle Moka, author and reproductive rights activist, host Gogo Zipho Dolamo explores trauma and healing within the bounds of faith and spirituality. Moka shares a survivor's tale of abuse, violence and survival. Having authored and published two books, Moka shares practical struggles related to turning to God and faith during times of psycho-spiritual turmoil.  

Moka also shares her journey of honouring the ancient African tradition of storytelling to inspire hope in those who face similar challenges and as methodology in her personal healing.

Disclaimer: Please be advised that this episode deals with content relating to sexual assault, and may be offensive and harmful to some audiences. Listener discretion is advised.

Gogo, have I been scammed? is a TimesLIVE production. 

