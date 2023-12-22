×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Nelspruit punter to spend Christmas a multimillionaire with R20.8m lottery win: Check your tickets

22 December 2023 - 09:25
Ithuba announced a winner has bagged a Lotto jackpot of R20,837,858.
Ithuba announced a winner has bagged a Lotto jackpot of R20,837,858.
Image: 123RF/tonktiti

A Nelspruit Lotto player is the newest multimillionaire after winning Wednesday's jackpot prize.

National lottery operator Ithuba said the winnings are R20,837,858. 

The substantial win represents a life-altering moment for the lucky ticket holder, who has yet to step forward and secure their new wealth, Ithuba said.

Urging the ticketholder to come forward, Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza said they are looking forward to meeting the latest winner.

“This exceptional victory highlights the dreams and aspirations embodied by the National Lottery. We are delighted to witness how this success will reshape a life, bringing joy and hope to our players. We eagerly look forward to meeting our latest multimillionaire and supporting them on their path to newfound wealth.”

TimesLIVE

Capetonian's R21m lottery win will help him start his dream EMS business

A Cape Town man who has scooped R21m in the national lottery wants to start his own business in the field of emergency healthcare services.
News
1 month ago

R64m lotto winner had won twice before with the same numbers

Lottery operator Ithuba announced on Wednesday that there were two lucky winners of the Powerball jackpot in draw 1450, held on October 17
News
2 months ago

A 22-year-old lotto winner plans to build mom a house

The latest lucky lotto jackpot winner plans to build a beautiful home for her mother, a dream she has held close to her heart for years.
News
2 months ago

‘Persistence truly pays off,’ says youngster who bagged R22m jackpot

A 20-year-old man from Hillbrow, Johannesburg, always believed he could win the Lotto jackpot — and has done so.
News
3 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
Election in the Democratic Republic of Congo: Votes counting begin