A Nelspruit Lotto player is the newest multimillionaire after winning Wednesday's jackpot prize.
National lottery operator Ithuba said the winnings are R20,837,858.
The substantial win represents a life-altering moment for the lucky ticket holder, who has yet to step forward and secure their new wealth, Ithuba said.
Urging the ticketholder to come forward, Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza said they are looking forward to meeting the latest winner.
“This exceptional victory highlights the dreams and aspirations embodied by the National Lottery. We are delighted to witness how this success will reshape a life, bringing joy and hope to our players. We eagerly look forward to meeting our latest multimillionaire and supporting them on their path to newfound wealth.”
TimesLIVE
Nelspruit punter to spend Christmas a multimillionaire with R20.8m lottery win: Check your tickets
Image: 123RF/tonktiti
TimesLIVE
