Letters

READER LETTER | SAHRC made wrong call on riots that cost SA billions

12 February 2024 - 14:58
File photo.
After more than 350 lives were lost and over R50bn decimated from the economy in two weeks, the SA Human Rights Commission cannot see what the whole country witnessed live on TV.

Its feeble conclusion that it found no link between former president Jacob Zuma’s imprisonment and the July 2021 riots is shocking. But it correctly said that President Cyril Ramaphosa and his executive failed to take action to contain the thuggery.

This happened because Ramaphosa and his cronies were hoping it would fade away. The instigators were invisible places on the political spectrum. Previously, Zuma’s supporters had publicly warned that “all hell will break loose if JZ is sent to jail”.

There were those who used social media to fan the flames of the violence. But none of these known cheerleaders was ever arrested, only foot soldiers were. This reminds me of the landing of the Gupta plane at Waterkloof Air Force base.

Only desk clerks were charged, not the big fish. think the SAHRC is scared of the consequences of making such a link. It chose not to cause trouble for reasons only known to itself.

Now, because of the SAHRC’s irresponsible decision, those who caused the mayhem will feel emboldened. They will rightfully believe that their cult leader is invincible and above the law. But the truth is, the worshippers of this cult leader have unwittingly pushed him to the brink of a very slippery slope. There’s now no point of return. The attention-seeking old man is going down.

Bushy Green, Kagiso

