The incumbent public protector Adv Kholeka Gcaleka warns that SA is tumbling towards a social welfare state.
The frightening stats of more than 18-million people on disability, child support, old age and foster care grants and 8 million recipients of social relief of distress, with less than 8 million tax payers’ revenue is not a good story to tell.
Post 1994, the tempo at which the treasury cookie jar was hastily raided leaves much to be desired. Ironically, architects of the country’s sorrow who presided over a ruinous economy for almost 30 years are now ringing their own bell.
Recently, the self-aggrandising President Cyril Ramaphosa proudly announced his government increased the number of those who depend on state social grants. He didn’t mention how in 30 years, SA collapsed under ANC stewardship. The looting of state resources is well-documented.
The state capture sanctions are gathering dust in the Union Buildings’ vaults. To audit the gains of 30 years of democracy, no doubt the elites and few of those close to power benefited immensely. Unfortunately, the poor’s loyalty to traitorous leaders cost them dearly, to fend for themselves against lawlessness, high inflation, illegal immigrants, murderers, etc.
The poor’s misfortune is due to trusting incompetent leaders. The time is right to honestly introspect if government leaders are fit for purpose.
Jerry Tsie, Pretoria
READER LETTER | Our government leaders are not fit to lead
Image: Phillip Nothnagel/Daily Dispatch
The incumbent public protector Adv Kholeka Gcaleka warns that SA is tumbling towards a social welfare state.
The frightening stats of more than 18-million people on disability, child support, old age and foster care grants and 8 million recipients of social relief of distress, with less than 8 million tax payers’ revenue is not a good story to tell.
Post 1994, the tempo at which the treasury cookie jar was hastily raided leaves much to be desired. Ironically, architects of the country’s sorrow who presided over a ruinous economy for almost 30 years are now ringing their own bell.
Recently, the self-aggrandising President Cyril Ramaphosa proudly announced his government increased the number of those who depend on state social grants. He didn’t mention how in 30 years, SA collapsed under ANC stewardship. The looting of state resources is well-documented.
The state capture sanctions are gathering dust in the Union Buildings’ vaults. To audit the gains of 30 years of democracy, no doubt the elites and few of those close to power benefited immensely. Unfortunately, the poor’s loyalty to traitorous leaders cost them dearly, to fend for themselves against lawlessness, high inflation, illegal immigrants, murderers, etc.
The poor’s misfortune is due to trusting incompetent leaders. The time is right to honestly introspect if government leaders are fit for purpose.
Jerry Tsie, Pretoria
READER LETTER | Sona now formality to address ANC
READER LETTER | Leadership with integrity is in short supply worldwide.
READER LETTER | Amend the constitution and vote wisely
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos