In my home state of Victoria, there have been numerous disruptions to local council meetings from people with concerning views – the anti-vaccinators, those who think 5G is dangerous and just some of the other paranoid lost souls.
From what I read this is occurring in many parts of the world. Why are these people making so much noise at council meetings where we do not want to hear from those who seem only to listen to the most extreme views of the dark corners of the internet?
Why can’t we have the usual boring council meetings that no one wants to listen to or speak at?
Dennis Fitzgerald,
Melbourne, Australia
READER LETTER | Paranoids disrupt council meetings the world over
