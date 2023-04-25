×

South Africa

Students robbed of laptops

Varsity probes staff’s alleged involvement in campus crimes

25 April 2023 - 07:16
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
The University of KwaZulu-Natal is probing allegations that staff members may be behind a spate of crime affecting its students
The University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) is investigating allegations that staff may be involved in a recent spate of crime that has plagued the institution.

UKZN spokesperson Normah Zondo said in recent weeks it experienced “unfortunate crime incidents on its campuses and residences”, but contrary to media reports no classes were suspended.

Students were robbed of laptops and cellphones by unknown men at the EG Malherbe main library at the Howard College campus two weeks ago.

“Another robbery took place at a UKZN residence on April 7.

“On April 20, SAPS arrested two suspects in connection with the robbery, who were expected to appear in court.

The library robbery happened soon after the suspension of about 10 staff members in the risk management services division. UKZN is committed to purging all divisions of criminal elements, regardless of pressure, intimidation or incitement
Normah Zondo, UKZN spokesperson

“The university is investigating the circumstances surrounding these incidents, including allegations some staff members may have enabled or abetted the crimes.

“The library robbery happened soon after the suspension of about 10 staff members in the risk management services (RMS) division.”

Zondo said the university was aware of attempts to “disrupt lectures and other activities by individuals seeking to destabilise the institution”.

She said the university has been in discussions with the student representative council to enhance residence and campus security.

Zondo said the institution was hiring 20 new RMS staff members and planned to bring on board an additional 20 in coming months.

“UKZN’s RMS crime prevention unit and SAPS have increased patrols and implemented additional security measures.

“Strategic campus areas are monitored by CCTV cameras, entry points require valid access cards, static guards are posted at residences and libraries and high-risk public roads frequented by students are patrolled by private security.

“A mobile security app allows students and staff to alert RMS of emergencies with a single touch.” – TimesLIVE

