As the DA concluded its congress to elect the supposedly new leadership, one can't help but notice that it's the same old people who have been re-elected to serve for the next three years.
The jury is out on the John Steenhuisen and Helen Zille combo. Are they the best alternative to lead the party and do they have the gravitas and the acumen to dislodge the governing party and run the Union Buildings? But of particular interest to me was the bold statement by Steenhuisen, who made it unequivocally clear that his main aim is to block the EFF from marching to the Union Buildings.
That can mean they don't believe that they can win the election and be in charge. I suspect they have been absorbed into the internal factional battles of the ANC. It's not a secret that some within the ANC would prefer a Paul Mashatile presidency and Julius Malema as his deputy after the 2024 elections if there is no outright winner.
So, the DA is now positioning itself as a Cyril Ramaphosa campaigner in the bigger scheme of things. They are ready to step into the battle to thwart any attempt by the EFF to make headway. Either way, the 2024 elections will be interesting.
If, as some polls suggest, the ANC dips below 50% it will be interesting to see which opposition party they would go with and what would they offer them in return. Only time will tell.
Kiekie Mboweni, Nkowankowa, Limpopo
READER LETTER | The more things change in DA, the more they stay the same
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
