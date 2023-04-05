Adv Nazreen Bawa is due to question suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, a much anticipated exercise in fact sorting, rather than political rhetoric and victimhood, which has been the leitmotif of the inquiry so far.
At the close of proceedings on Friday, matters were as murky as a swimming pool at an abandoned Gupta mansion. The problem? Mkhwebane’s depleted legal fees. Acting public protector Kholeka Gcaleka had announced that the office of would no longer be footing the considerable legal fees.
And Dali Mpofu was quick to add that he was jumping ship. So far, about R24m has been paid for Mkhwebane’s defence in her impeachment inquiry. Manufacturing victimhood is going to be difficult for Mkhwebane facing the Bawa treatment this week, and without a lawyer at her side.
On Friday, Mpofu and Mkhwebane said consistent attacks on her had been “chereographed” by political opponents, the media and the judiciary.
Bushy Green, Kagiso, Mogale City
READER LETTER | Mpofu leaves Busi high and dry
Image: Thulani Mbele
Adv Nazreen Bawa is due to question suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, a much anticipated exercise in fact sorting, rather than political rhetoric and victimhood, which has been the leitmotif of the inquiry so far.
At the close of proceedings on Friday, matters were as murky as a swimming pool at an abandoned Gupta mansion. The problem? Mkhwebane’s depleted legal fees. Acting public protector Kholeka Gcaleka had announced that the office of would no longer be footing the considerable legal fees.
And Dali Mpofu was quick to add that he was jumping ship. So far, about R24m has been paid for Mkhwebane’s defence in her impeachment inquiry. Manufacturing victimhood is going to be difficult for Mkhwebane facing the Bawa treatment this week, and without a lawyer at her side.
On Friday, Mpofu and Mkhwebane said consistent attacks on her had been “chereographed” by political opponents, the media and the judiciary.
Bushy Green, Kagiso, Mogale City
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos