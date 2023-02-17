×

Letters

READER LETTER | After Mandela was mediocrity only

By READER LETTER - 17 February 2023 - 11:33
Four months of highly secret meetings between Nelson Mandela and Constand Viljoen culminated in he later disbanding his military force and taking part in the 1994 elections.
Image: Twitter/@NelsonMandela

I greet you all in the name of peace! From this greeting by Nelson Mandela after his release from prison, you could tell the man had a passion to lead and transform the nation to its maximum level of stability.

Today we have remained with leaders who squabble like idiots, digging each others waste-bins in the name of corruption. Leaders who are fiddling while Rome is burning! Instead of competing about excelling in service delivery, they compete over who excels in exposing the dirty laundry of another.

What a shame we have in our departments. Sies! Elders behaving worse than grade R kids while they wait for the tax-payers' money to feed and fuel their ignorance!

Leaders who claim that there is no organised looting in appointing a minister of electricity, aka Mr Fix-It, while there is no accountability whatsoever from those who were previously paid for taking us out of this very same mess.

Honourables and comrades, there is absolutely nothing that you will understand about the state of this country until you use the same facilities from the departments that you have crumbled!

Nelson Mandela led us in the name of peace; in what name are you leading us?

Norman V Mahlangu, Siyabuswa, Mpumalanga

