“I greet you all in the name of peace!” From this greeting by Nelson Mandela after his release from prison, you could tell the man had a passion to lead and transform the nation to its maximum level of stability.
Today we have remained with leaders who squabble like idiots, digging each other’s waste-bins in the name of corruption. Leaders who are fiddling while Rome is burning! Instead of competing about excelling in service delivery, they compete over who excels in exposing the dirty laundry of another.
What a shame we have in our departments. Sies! Elders behaving worse than grade R kids while they wait for the tax-payers' money to feed and fuel their ignorance!
Leaders who claim that there is no organised looting in appointing a minister of electricity, aka Mr Fix-It, while there is no accountability whatsoever from those who were previously paid for taking us out of this very same mess.
“Honourables” and comrades, there is absolutely nothing that you will understand about the state of this country until you use the same facilities from the departments that you have crumbled!
Nelson Mandela led us in the name of peace; in what name are you leading us?
Norman V Mahlangu, Siyabuswa, Mpumalanga
READER LETTER | After Mandela was mediocrity only
Image: Twitter/@NelsonMandela
