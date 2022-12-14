×

Letters

READER LETTER | SACP’s mission to seek Waluś parole reversal pointless

By READER LETTER - 14 December 2022 - 10:31
SACP members in KZN demonstrated outside the Durban magistrate's court to oppose the decision of the Constutional Court to release Chris Hani's killer Janusz Waluz on parole.
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele

Of course the SACP has the constitutional right to take the release of Janusz Waluś on parole to African Commission on Human and Peoples Rights. But what is it that the commission will do in this regard; can it reverse the decision of the South African Constitutional Court?

As far as I remember, the African Commission on Human and Peoples Rights is not effective because it failed to hold African leaders accountable who violated rights of the people on the continent.

For example, Omar al-Bashir violated the rights of the Sudanese people for many years but he was protected by his fellow despots. When the International High Court asked SA to arrest and hand over the then Sudan president during his official visit here, the Jacob Zuma administration allowed him to leave SA secretly because he was wanted by Western imperialists who have no interest in the African. What a shame!

Every year many African people die in the Sahara and drown in the Mediterranean Sea while trying to reach Europe to escape hunger and prosecution by their own governments. Colonialists and the apartheid government believed black life is cheap, black leaders have taken the same mentality to another level.

For example, 350 people were killed in KZN and Gauteng in the mayhem in July last year and until today the masterminds have not been arrested. The SACP is wasting its precious time in taking the release of Waluś on parole to the African Commission on Human and Peoples Rights.

N’wabvenula Phangani, Giyani

