All eyes are on Britain’s new prime minister. His supporters are confident that he will be able to restore the country’s struggling economy.
He does appear to be the better candidate for the job.
However, I doubt that Rishi Sunak would’ve been elected prime minister had it been a general election. He is also the first Asian prime minister in the country’s history, which is a challenge, especially if you read all the negative and racist remarks. I find this both sad and shocking.
It is totally wrong to think that only white people can become leaders. Race, culture, language, religion and wealth are not factors one needs to be capable of doing a job.
That’s logical. It is high time that old, outdated mind-sets are abandoned once and for all for the preservation of peace, love and progress in this world.The Conservatives ignored Sanuk’s warning that Liz Truss's economic plans would fail, and it cost them and the country dearly.
However, the fact that he, as minister of finance, set the country on a course for its biggest tax burden in decades, is also worrisome and I wonder if he really is competent enough for the much-needed economic recovery of the country?
He will certainly need the advice and support of the business world, as well as all concerned.
His wife, Akshata Murty, is equally intelligent and skilled in finance and marketing. The daughter of a billionaire, seen as the Bill Gates of India, has been wealthy all her life. She is currently a director of a venture capital firm, which she founded in 2010.
Sunak must be given a fair chance to show what he is capable of. I wish him well.
Marianne Barnard, Durban
READER LETTER | Give Sunak a chance to prove himself
Image: Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
