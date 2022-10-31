×

Letters

READER LETTER | Mahlangu robbery case a miscarriage of justice

By READER LETTER - 31 October 2022 - 09:24
Dr Esther Mahlangu was attacked and robbed in her home. File photo.
Image: Clint Strydom

When news broke that the iconic Ndebele artist Esther Mahlangu was brutally assaulted at her homestead and was robbed of cash and her gun, we as South Africans were collectively outraged and embarrassed.

We were appeased when a person was arrested after her firearm was found on him. The perpetrator gave the police a detailed statement of how he executed the robbery. This was a straight case which needed no ruler. But alas, the case was struck off the roll despite his confession.

The National Prosecuting Authority  tells us that the magistrate removed the matter due to outstanding investigations from the police. Really? After the culprit had confessed? What did the police do with his confession?

There are a lot of deals which are cut in Mpumalanga so that cases are removed from the roll, if ever they go to court. Senior officers should go to Mpumalanga and reopen the case using the confession of the culprit.

Dr Phil Mtimkulu, Diepkloof, Soweto

