Congratulations are in order for Gauteng ANC chairman and incoming premier Panyaza Lesufi. His elevation to the premier's office was sealed after winning the provincial chairmanship and it was a matter of time to see if outgoing David Makhura will finish his second term in office or make way.
The former Gauteng education MEC was the right man for the job, and since he is moving to the higher office, we hope his successor moves with the courage and dedication to improve the education sector.
It is an open secret that ANC is besieged by factions in all its structures. My personal appeal to the deployment committee is to put the interests of the sector above personal or factional interests.
Lesego Shabangu, Pretoria
READER LETTER | Lesufi served education sector well
Image: Freddy Mavunda
