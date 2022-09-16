If the purpose of a parliamentary inquiry was to find out whether the public protector is incompetent or not, then that is no longer possible because according to media reports she is just guilty, as insinuated.
READER LETTER | Media has already found Mkhwebane guilty
Image: Leila Dougan
If the purpose of a parliamentary inquiry was to find out whether the public protector is incompetent or not, then that is no longer possible because according to media reports she is just guilty, as insinuated.
All certainty is gone, as the waters have become seriously muddied, and it is no longer possible to say the inquiry is about the protection of the public from the tentacles of a suspended public protector, or the protection of that office from the public.
I was stunned to note that the headlines on most news platforms solely focused on the fact that Busi Mkhwebane has been "blocked" from returning to her job, instead of the fact that this time around, the court ruled in her favour.
For we have been told from the onset that courts always go against her because of her poor legal mind and that she is an embarrassment to the legal profession. With the most accurate devotion, media reference after media reference depicts her as a dangerous tool of the enemies of the state, and full of grave mistakes.
Rarely is it mentioned though that her tenure was supposed to end very soon if it is not already ended. And in this latest investigation about her fitness, she has already been shown as a heartless dictator, who makes all her staff shiver like they are in the cold.
Now the only surprise really would be if the parliamentary probe found her fit to hold the office of the public protector. Yet in those rare moments that Mkhwebane has been afforded some media space to state her case, she is very frank, and points directly to the banks and the DA as the ones witch-hunting her, because she dared to challenge their power.
Now we are hearing that the same banks are arrogant boars who want to close certain parts of the media accounts and that they discriminate against black people. Surely, if the previous public protector was ordained a princess for exposing corruption, at the highest level, then also her successor must be given a chance to emulate her.
And if the argument is that she is so incompetent, then why not let her make a fool of herself at the courts
Khotso KD Moleko, Warrenville, Bloemfontein
