×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Public protector perjury trial delayed pending high court review

31 August 2022 - 12:05
Suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane with her lawyer Dali Mpofu.
Suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane with her lawyer Dali Mpofu.
Image: Shonisani Tshikalange/TimesLIVE

Suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane says she doesn’t see why the two remaining charges against her in the perjury matter should proceed.

On Wednesday morning Mkhwebane appeared briefly in the Pretoria magistrate’s court on charges of perjury which emanate from allegations she intentionally lied under oath.

The charge relates to a Constitutional Court judgment in 2019 which found she had acted in bad faith and put forward a “number of falsehoods” in the Absa/Bankorp review case.

Mkhwebane, through her legal representative, told the court on Wednesday they have filed a review application with the high court to review the decision of the national director of public prosecutions.

“My legal team has explained to the magistrate we have filed a review application with the high court to review the decision of the national director of public prosecutions head advocate Shamila Batohi, because there were three charges originally and the one charge has been withdrawn because there was confusion whether I met with the president or the presidency,” she said outside court.

“We made representations and they were accepted but there are two charges remaining which she refused to withdraw and we are taking that matter to court for a review.”

Mkhwebane said she hopes they are provided with an early date so the matter can be quickly resolved.

The matter has been postponed to December 9.

TimesLIVE

Mkhwebane's interdict bid won't be funded by state

Taxpayers will not fund suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s bid to interdict her suspension but will fork out money as she fights the ...
News
1 month ago

Busisiwe Mkhwebane 'not pleased' as perjury case postponed again

NPA spokesperson Mthunzi Mhaga said the postponement was for the outcome of representations Mkhwebane made to national director of public ...
News
8 months ago

One charge withdrawn in perjury case against public protector

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane appeared in the Pretoria magistrate's court on Friday in connection with a perjury case in which she is accused ...
News
1 year ago

Parliament within its rights to create rules for public protector removal – Thandi Modise lawyer

National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise says she had no power to invalidate the rules created by parliament and which are being used in the ...
News
1 year ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Parliament doesn't back down to Ramaphosa's response on Phala Phala game farm ...
EFF members thrown out of parliament (again)