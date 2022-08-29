READER LETTER | SA's labour unions must renew themselves

The protest season is upon us. South Africans are disgruntled because of poor service delivery while political leaders are living large in a sea of poverty. Not only that, they don’t seem to care about the poor material condition of the masses. Indeed, we get the government we deserve.
Last week labour federations Cosatu and Saftu marched to the Union Buildings in Pretoria against the high cost of living, high fuel price and food prices.
That the two big labour union federations agreed to march alongside each other shows the seriousness of the issues they have raised. Even the government agreed that the issues raised are real and genuine. But what is the government doing about that? Nothing!
The march didn’t get the much-needed support from the workers as many people went to work as usual. This shows that Cosatu has lost its sting. Saftu is still the new kid on the block. This is a cause for concern. Without a strong left the government and capitalists will do as they please. And the poor will be exploited, as they already are.
Where did it all go wrong? Cosatu is in alliance with the ANC and some of its leaders such as Thulas Nxesi (the minister of labour) are in government. The labour federation also helped Jacob Zuma become president. So, it played a political role instead of defending the interests of workers.
Now, it cannot expect the masses to support its marches despite the issues it has raised, given the political role it is playing. By virtue of being in alliance with the governing ANC it is part of the problem. Therefore, it cannot absolve itself by merely organising a march.
Having said that, the lack of support for the Wednesday march has dire consequences for the labour federations and workers. Employers and the government are likely to ram their decisions against workers. They have realised that labour is weak.
What’s the possible solution? The labour federation should work hard to regain the confidence of the workers. How? It should cease to be part of the tripartite alliance. (I doubt it will). That way it will send a strong message that it has no political interest and the workers will begin to trust it.
Thabile Mange, Mogale City
READER LETTER | SA's labour unions must renew themselves
Image: Antonio Muchave
