JUDY SIKUZA | Africa needs leaders committed to serve, turn continent's fortunes around

Africa’s socio-political and economic landscape isvaried. The region is fast growing in terms of adopting technology, a rapidly expanding workforce, abundant untapped natural resources and vast potential for sustainable agriculture.
Africa is also the world’s youngest continent with 70% of its population under the age of 30. Add to this various free trade agreements and improved women’s rights policies, one might argue that the continent has “earned sufficient stripes” for a seat at the global table. Yet, challenges persist.
Colonialism and post-colonial leadership practices have left an indelible mark due to the exploitation of resources and disruption of social structures. This is further complicated by high levels of poverty, inequality and unemployment, particularly among the youth.
Political instability and conflict continue to hinder progress, resulting in low confidence from the international community. Corruption, famine, drought, inadequate infrastructure and limited access to education and healthcare pose significant challenges.
Leadership skills in Africa vary. Some leaders adopt autocratic or authoritarian styles. Fuelled by the desire for power and control, this tends to suppress dissent with minimum respect for democratic principles. The continent is no stranger to the spirit of ubuntu: collective participation and collaboration.
Africa has a long history of community-oriented leadership and governance, rooted in traditional values and practices that prioritise collective wellbeing over individual interests.
The African environment lends itself to leaders equipped not only to lead but also able to commit to values of transparency, accountability and service. One of Mandela’s three legacy organisations, the Mandela Rhodes Foundation (MRF), is a scholarship programme that aims to build exceptional leadership in Africa.
As we celebrate Africa Month, let us imagine an Africa governed by principles of humanity. These encompass values like compassion, empathy, respect, fairness and kindness towards all, regardless of background, beliefs or circumstances.
Nelson Mandela once said: “Our human compassion binds us – one to the other –not in pity or patronisingly but as human beings who have learnt how to turn our common suffering into hope for the future.”
This quote underpins his dream for an Africa with a new generation of leaders committed to justice and equality, designing policies and systems to uplift the marginalised and empower all citizens to reach their full potential.
By choosing a path of peaceful negotiation, Mandela paved the way for a humane and just African society, where leadership practices incorporated emotional intelligence and humility.
The African environment lends itself to leaders equipped not only to lead but also able to commit to values of transparency, accountability and service. One of Mandela’s three legacy organisations, the Mandela Rhodes Foundation (MRF), is a scholarship programme that aims to build exceptional leadership in Africa.
It provides educational opportunities for young African graduates to develop leadership skills so they can contribute meaningfully to making positive change on the continent. In its 21 years, nearly 700 Africans from 36 countries have been awarded scholarships.
Recognising the need for a different style of leadership, the MRF scholarship includes a leadership develop ment programme deeply embedded in the belief that effective leadership starts from within.
Scholars learn how to welcome diversity, learning from others and practising vulnerability. By nurturing these qualities, the MRF is cultivating a new generation of ethical and visionary leaders, equipped to drive genuine change across Africa, to tackle the many, multifaceted challenges of the 21st century.
With a different kind of leadership, Africa would forge a path towards a continent Mandela envisioned. Investing in these leaders’ development is investing in the collective well being of Africa, promoting a legacy of progress and compassion for generations to come.
■ Sikuza is the CEO of the Mandela Rhodes Foundation
