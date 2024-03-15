×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

April points to lower than expected fuel price increases

By TIMESLIVE - 15 March 2024 - 11:42
April may be the third consecutive month of hikes in petrol and diesel prices.
April may be the third consecutive month of hikes in petrol and diesel prices.
Image: SUPPLIED

South African motorists are to be hit with fuel price increases again in April, though they look to be less than initially expected.

Earlier this month the Central Energy Fund reported an under-recovery of more than R1/l for petrol and 65c for diesel due to rising international oil prices and the weakened rand. However, with the subsequent recovery of the rand against the dollar from more than R19 to R18.70, the data points to a more modest increase of about 12c for petrol and 30c for diesel next month.

With the volatile oil price and exchange rate it is too early to make a definite call but if there is an increase it would be the third consecutive one after 2024 started off well for motorists with major cuts in January (up to 76c/l for petrol and R1.26 for diesel).

February saw petrol go up 75c and diesel 73c and March brought hikes of more than R1 for all fuel grades.

Some good news is the two main levies on fuel — the general fuel levy and the Road Accident Fund levy — will not increase for the third consecutive year.

This is what motorists are paying for fuel now:

Inland:

93-unleaded — R24.13

95-unleaded — R24.45

Diesel 0.05% — R22.42 (wholesale)

Diesel 0.005% — R22.61 (wholesale).

Coast:

95-unleaded — R23.73

Diesel 0.05% — R21.70 (wholesale)

Diesel 0.005% — R21.91 (wholesale).

Fill up: Fuel price increases hit on Wednesday

All grades of petrol and diesel will go up by more than R1 per litre.
News
1 week ago

Fuel prices look set to soar in March

Unaudited data from the Central Energy Fund is indicating another significant increase in the price of both grades of petrol, diesel, and ...
News
2 weeks ago

No increase to general fuel levy

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana says due to the already high cost of living and the impact of fuel prices on food and transport costs, they have ...
News
3 weeks ago

Consumers cannot afford fuel levy hikes, says AA

The Automobile Association (AA) says finance minister Enoch Godongwana must think carefully about the negative impact on consumers of increasing fuel ...
News
3 weeks ago

Consumers will feel the pain in their pockets after fuel price hikes kick in

Consumers and road freight transporters will feel the pain in their pockets when the expected fuel price increases take effect in March, says Road ...
News
3 weeks ago

AA warns motorists to brace for more fuel price pain in March

South Africans can expect a major increase in fuel prices in March, delivering yet another blow to already embattled consumers.
News
4 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

South Africans march for Pride after Ghana passes anti-LGBTQ bill
Here are AKA & Tibz' alleged killers: First appearance in Durban court